El Salvador managed to beat COVID-19

El Salvador managed to beat COVID-19

This Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the end of the global health emergency due to COVID-19, with El Salvador being the country least affected by the pandemic for three years.

«United we have defeated COVID-19! They were three years of struggle, but also of lessons learned and the opportunity to advance on health issues. In our country, since the end of 2022, we have registered the control of cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. Thanks to the vision of President Nayib Bukele, we have controlled this disease and today, together with the world, we can say: We did it!” said the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi.

El Salvador remained the country that best managed the pandemic in the world, becoming recognized by the WHO, which at the time recommended documenting the work of the Central American nation.

