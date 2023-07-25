Home » El Salvador will receive more than 75,000 foreign tourists on August vacations
News

El Salvador will receive more than 75,000 foreign tourists on August vacations

by admin
El Salvador will receive more than 75,000 foreign tourists on August vacations

On this day, government authorities provided details on the preparations within the framework of the upcoming August holidays, a period in which they expect to receive more than 75,000 foreign tourists.

“We expect more than 75,000 international visitors for these holidays, equivalent to $70 million in foreign currency income and more than 500,000 visitors in the national parks and in the Historic Center of San Salvador,” explained the Minister of Tourism (MITUR), Morena Valdez.

On the other hand, the head of MITUR highlighted the record figures registered in visitor income to the country, which show an increase of 27% more than in 2019 and 37% more than in 2022, allowing the generation of more than 20% of jobs in this sector.

See also  Heading to Nicaragua

You may also like

At the new headquarters of Sisbén Valledupar they...

here’s what the four major central banks will...

Mayor Agustín Intriago is fired with a burning...

Military escalation and nuclear fear

NXP EPS beat expectations by $0.15, revenue beats...

Brighton will loan Jeremy to recover his level

Sadness and rejection for the murder of Pancho...

a tender from the Region — Enterprises

Man dies after being rammed by a bull...

Polluted Promises: The Environmental Devastation of Venezuela’s Oil...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy