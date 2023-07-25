El Salvador will receive more than 75,000 foreign tourists on August vacations

On this day, government authorities provided details on the preparations within the framework of the upcoming August holidays, a period in which they expect to receive more than 75,000 foreign tourists.

“We expect more than 75,000 international visitors for these holidays, equivalent to $70 million in foreign currency income and more than 500,000 visitors in the national parks and in the Historic Center of San Salvador,” explained the Minister of Tourism (MITUR), Morena Valdez.

On the other hand, the head of MITUR highlighted the record figures registered in visitor income to the country, which show an increase of 27% more than in 2019 and 37% more than in 2022, allowing the generation of more than 20% of jobs in this sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

