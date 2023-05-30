Home » Elbit Systems EPS Missed Expectations by $0.30, Revenue in Line with Forecasts By Investing.com
News

by admin
© Reuters. Elbit Systems EPS missed expectations by $0.30, revenue in line with expectations

Investing.com – Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.40, $0.30 below analyst estimates of $1.70. Revenue for the quarter was $1.39B versus consensus estimates of $1.39B.

Elbit Systems shares closed at $193.76, up 14.64% over the past 3 months and down -5.38% over the past 12 months.

