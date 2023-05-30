Elbit Systems EPS Missed Expectations by $0.30, Revenue in Line with Forecasts By Investing.com

© Reuters. Elbit Systems EPS missed expectations by $0.30, revenue in line with expectations



Investing.com – Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.40, $0.30 below analyst estimates of $1.70. Revenue for the quarter was $1.39B versus consensus estimates of $1.39B.

Elbit Systems shares closed at $193.76, up 14.64% over the past 3 months and down -5.38% over the past 12 months.

Elbit Systems received 0 positive earnings per share reviews and 1 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Elbit Systems earnings Who.

Second InvestingProElbit Systems’ financial health score is “online performances“.

Check out Elbit Systems’ recent earnings performance and Elbit Systems financial data Who.

Follow which companies are expected quarterly data in the Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.