[China Food and Drug Network]Solving quality problems and improving management capabilities

China Food and Drug Network News On May 30, the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration held a regular press conference to introduce the measures and results of the quality improvement work of cosmetics manufacturers in Guangdong Province.

According to reports, as of the end of May, Guangdong Province has more than 3,100 cosmetics manufacturers, accounting for about 56% of the national total. The total output value of the cosmetics industry is about 210 billion yuan, accounting for about 60% of the national total. It is an important production area for cosmetics in the country. However, there are many small and medium-sized production enterprises in Guangdong Province, and the quality management level of cosmetics production is uneven. It is urgent to improve the overall quality management ability of cosmetics production.

In order to better implement the relevant requirements of the state on carrying out quality improvement actions, combined with the relevant content of the Guangdong Provincial Government on promoting the high-quality development of the cosmetics industry, starting from 2022, the bureau will focus on the characteristics and laws of the cosmetics industry in Guangdong, highlighting the concept of “a game of chess for the whole province” , innovatively carry out the quality improvement work of cosmetics production enterprises in Guangdong Province, improve the production quality management capabilities of enterprises from point to surface, and promote the transformation of Guangdong from a large province of cosmetics industry to a strong province of cosmetics industry.

The bureau focused on the pain points and difficulties in the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, innovatively carried out the pilot work of improving the quality of cosmetics production enterprises at the provincial, municipal, and county (district) levels, and organized technical experts to “check the pulse” of 58 small and medium-sized cosmetics production enterprises to find problems , Prescribe the right medicine to the case, and be problem-oriented, help pilot enterprises find problems in the production quality management system, accurately grasp the shortcomings of enterprises, and formulate personalized solutions for improving production quality management capabilities. Select excellent backbones with rich experience in production quality management from large and medium-sized cosmetics companies in Guangdong Province, third-party certification agencies, professionals from testing agencies, etc. to form a system writing team to comprehensively carry out the writing of the cosmetics production quality management system to form operability The strong cosmetics production quality management system template provides a reference standard for the improvement of small and medium-sized cosmetics production quality systems, guides production enterprises to master “what to control, how to control, and how to record”, strengthens the legal knowledge and quality management training for employees of pilot enterprises, and guides Improve the implementation of the enterprise and improve the production quality management level of the enterprise. In the process of assisting enterprises, the bureau explored the path of enterprise assistance based on the solution for improving the quality management of personalized cosmetics production, from formulating the screening rules for assisting enterprises, setting up expert assistance groups, conducting on-the-spot research on enterprises, and formulating personalized Solutions for improving production quality management, improving the production quality management system, training guidance, and implementing “tracking” assistance are clarified one by one. On this basis, the bureau organized the compilation of the “Guidelines for Quality Improvement of Cosmetic Production Enterprises in Guangdong Province”, which laid the foundation and pointed out the direction for steadily promoting the quality improvement of cosmetic production enterprises.

The bureau fully launched the quality improvement work of cosmetics production enterprises in Guangdong Province in May, and continued to organize assistance for a total of 102 small and medium-sized cosmetics production enterprises in the province, giving full play to their subjective initiative, serving first, taking the initiative, and accurately grasping the shortcomings of enterprises On the basis of weak points, take multiple measures to support the ability training of enterprise quality management personnel, focusing on investigating the current situation of enterprises, improving the production quality management system of enterprises, and strengthening the training of laws and regulations for employees in enterprises, so as to consolidate the awareness and ability of enterprises to implement the main responsibility , to improve the production quality management ability of enterprises from point to area, promote enterprises to implement GMP requirements more and more standardizedly, realize the healthy development of the industry, and promote the transformation of Guangdong from a large province of cosmetics industry to a strong province of cosmetics industry. (Chen Hairong)