“You have to be friends first”

Through her Instagram stories, the influencer Aida Victoria Merlano revealed why her love relationships they are so ‘fleeting’. The woman from Barranquilla launched these statements because one of her followers asked her through the question-answer dynamics of this social network.

The daughter of the condemned ex-congresswoman Aida Merlano, instead of explaining why her previous relationships ended, she preferred to talk about her and Give some advice to your followers.

“The common denominator of my relationships is myself, so my relationships really fail because I drink in a way Hasty decisions you shouldn’t”, the content creator began by saying on her social networks.

The woman, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram, mentioned that she is carried away by the first feeling that the person evokes in her, and that speed when making decisions They make their relationships fail.

“At the beginning, in the conquest stage, people show their best face. No one says on the first date, ‘Hey, I’m toxic, I snore at night and I sleep talk.’ There are things that only time shows you; that’s why sometimes it’s time to be friends first and I am too fast, and I have not harvested in me the patience”, he pointed out.