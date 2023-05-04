Taean-gun, operating ‘Water Doctor’ service for apartment complexes with K-water :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Waterworks indoor plumbing cleaning until November

Promotional Poster *Resale and DB Prohibited

[태안=뉴시스]Reporter Yoo Soon-sang = Taean-gun, Chungcheongnam-do announced on the 5th that it will operate a ‘Water Doctor’ service that visits apartment houses and cleans indoor water pipes from this month to November together with K-water (Korea Water Resources Corporation).

Using specialized technical personnel and state-of-the-art equipment, contaminants are removed after diagnosing the inside of water pipes in households such as meters, sinks, kitchens, and toilets with endoscopy equipment.

About 3,000 apartment houses built more than 15 years ago were selected as priority targets. Most of the old apartment houses have not been replaced with pipes, so water scale is deposited on the inside of the pipes.

The county expects that this project will perfectly solve even minute problems related to water quality and help resolve the distrust of the county people in tap water.

A military official said, “If the satisfaction level is high as a result of the project, we will expand the scope and scope of the project.”

If you wish to apply for free apartment housing, contact the K-water Modernization Project Team (041-339-1114) or the Taean-gun Water and Sewerage Center (041-670-2536). Apartments can be requested for service through the management office.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]