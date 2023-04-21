Elder Diodato Marco

Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

My missionary calling as an Elder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

My name is Marco Diodato and I live in L’Aquila with my family. From a young age, I wanted to be a full-time missionary, and on January 6, 2022, I was called to serve as a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I would like to share a portion of the letter Prophet Nelson sent me at the time of my missionary call.

“Dear Elder Diodato, You are hereby formally called to serve as a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He has been recommended as worthy of representing the Lord and His Church.

His purpose will be to help others come unto Christ by serving him as the Savior would.

You have been assigned as a service missionary to your local community, to serve as Christ would as you continue to reside in your home…”

I am grateful for the opportunity to serve God, and I know that Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ know and love me. As President Nelson has said, each of us is essential, and our decision to serve a mission, whether it is proselytizing or service, will bless us and many others.

In addition to my missionary calling, I have various callings within the Church. I am in charge of family home evening, I serve as the institute class president, I serve as executive secretary in the Eagle Branch, I volunteer in the Rome Temple: both as an ordinance attorney for my ancestors and in some in the Temple. I also attend the English course taught by the proselytizing missionaries along with other youth of the L’Aquila Branch and participate in the activities of the young adults both in L’Aquila and in Rome and in the youth choir of the Rome East Stake. During my day I have many opportunities to be kind by serving with small and simple acts that express love.

Every day I study the scriptures by myself and do missionary study with my fellow missionaries. I attend district and zone mission meetings with service and proselytizing missionaries. Sometimes, together with the proselytizing missionaries, I go to know and testify of Christ to the people of my city. All of these missionary experiences help me feel the Spirit daily and be happy!

My sister Julia is also serving a full-time mission, and I like to remind my parents to call me Elder Diodato at this time, so they help me always represent Jesus and His Church.

I love Jesus Christ and acknowledge His sacrifice for me. I am happy to show my love by serving as a full-time missionary. I know that service mission is a great work and I am a part of it, helping people learn about our Savior Jesus Christ and the tremendous love He has for us!