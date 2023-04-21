Home » VfB Stuttgart beat FC Augsburg 1-1 in the Bundesliga relegation battle
VfB Stuttgart beat FC Augsburg 1-1 in the Bundesliga relegation battle

DUnder the new coach Sebastian Hoeneß, VfB Stuttgart once again scored a point in the relegation battle with great morale. The outstanding captain Wataru Endo ensured the 1:1 (0:1) that the Augsburg floodlight specialists deserved thanks to a strong second half on Friday evening in the Bundesliga with his poking goal in the 78th minute.

Completely exhausted, the 22 players stayed on the pitch after the final whistle. They didn’t really know whether they should be happy about a point or annoyed about two points too little. “Once again we took a 1-0 lead and didn’t take the three points with us,” said Augsburg’s Arne Maier on the DAZN streaming service. “Annoying, bitter, for us, for the fans. But we’ll take the point with us.”

After a dream start with a wonderful diving header from Dion Beljo (8th), FCA were again unable to take a lead in the key game in the relegation battle. However, the Bavarian Swabians are five points ahead of VfB, who are on the relegation place, with 30 points. A week after the spectacular 3-3 win over Borussia Dortmund, Hoeneß and his team averted their first defeat in their fourth competitive game.

“We took the morale from the last games with us,” said VfB professional Josha Vagnoman. The passion and belief are 100 percent there. “We can take a big step,” Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen said beforehand – and it looked like that for a long time. Evening games are FCA time, Maassen’s team had previously celebrated three 1-0 wins over Gladbach, Leverkusen and Hoffenheim under floodlights in 2023. But the resistance in Stuttgart was rewarded.

