11
Thanks to the irregularities in the execution, which would have occurred in the election of two of the last municipal comptrollers, the Pereira Council faces two processes against it by the Attorney General’s Office. A rather delicate fact, involves today the 19 councilors that make up said corporation in the municipality of Pereira due…
See also 【Hundred Years of Struggle and Set Sail on a New Journey: Spiritual Pedigree of Chinese Communists】Scientist Spirit: An Inexhaustible Driving Force for the Development of Scientific and Technological Innovation