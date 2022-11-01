ROME. The government decree on rave parties? “A violation of freedom of expression and demonstration, a liberticidal and fascist rule”. The anti-Covid measures? “An ideological approach, a sort of revisionism with respect to the No-vax”. The new Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Galeazzo Bignami? “In the government team there are those who disguised themselves as a Nazi.”

In the aftermath of the first Council of Ministers of the new government and the first decree on justice, the attacks on the new executive do not subside. In essence, in the words of Benedetto Della Vedova, secretary of Più Europa: “With the end of the obligation and the reintegration of anti-vaccine doctors, the clear and wrong message is that the Government will no longer insist on vaccinations”. With the first measures, including on justice, “Meloni does not stop making propaganda and sends an authoritarian message as well as a populist and anti-scientific one”. «The government – continues Della Vedova – introduces the first new crime of” participation in Rave Parties “with a prison term of up to six years: a measure which, however, extends to practically anyone who wants to demonstrate. Then he pays his first electoral bill to the No Vax ».

On the issue of the challenge to the virus, the governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, speaks of a “very serious” choice. «Irresponsible – he says – the decision to readmit Doctors No vax to hospitals and RSAs. An offense to the vast majority of responsible doctors and an offense to patients. Other than the refusal of an ideological management of the emergency! This is truly an entirely ideological decision, totally irresponsible, and worthy of the worst political politics ». “From the first CdM – on Twitter the senator of Italia Viva, Ivan Scalfarotto – one gets the clear impression that, despite the guaranteed announcements and the appointment of a promising minister, this right will end up with the implementation of law & order policies online with the worst handcuffs ».

Meanwhile, tomorrow, at 11 at Palazzo Chigi, the swearing-in ceremony of the undersecretaries will take place.

