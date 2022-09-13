From the PNN to rights, up to immigration and aid to Ukraine: two opposing Italies emerged from the Letta-Meloni confrontation just over a week after the vote. Comparison – Letta himself summarizes today -, which demonstrates how “impossible broad agreements between the Democratic Party and the center-right” are. According to the secretary of the Democratic Party, the comparison with the leader Fratelli d’Italia “was useful to understand how clear the difference is”. Therefore, a convergence after the elections is impossible. Meanwhile Matteo Salvini – to the microphones of the broadcast «Italy has awakened» – reports the theme on the job issue: «We need 30 billion in debt immediately to save millions of jobs. Here we risk winning the elections, but inheriting a country on its knees: I appeal to Letta and Meloni, we immediately sign the decree ». It is right to plan in the medium-long term with the vote what will be done in the coming years, “but the problem this morning is not what will happen in four years, it is the emergency, it is a second Covid, which is already starting to massacre places of work”. Jobs and the family “must be secured immediately, with an intervention on the bills, which is neither right nor left, it is something that the whole of Europe is doing. It is something that goes above all else, it should be the emergency that unifies politics ”.

12.06 – Renzi: “We want to put 37 billion for the Mes health care”

“We are the only ones who want to put 37 billion euros for the sanitary Mes. Why is no one talking about health care anymore? Why are Meloni, Salvini and Conte opposed to this investment in healthcare? ». Iv leader Matteo Renzi writes it in his enews.

11.45 – Scientists to politicians: “Give future to research”

Do not forget science in electoral programs: this is the invitation contained in a letter sent to all political leaders, in view of the elections, by a group of international scientists, including many members of the Accademia dei Lincei. Among the signatories, the Nobel laureate Giorgio Parisi, vice president of the Lincei, and physicists Ugo Amaldi, the president of the Tera Foundation, Luciano Majani of the Sapienza University of Rome, and Lucia Votano of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn). Some of the signatories are also the promoters of the recently proposed five-year research program aimed at the political world.

11.25 – From the CISL a 12-point agenda for the new government

A 12-point agenda to set up a dialogue with the new government, without prejudice but linking the confrontation to strong agreements with which to give “continuity and consent to a transition that modernizes the country, putting quality and stability of work and the fight against inequalities “. It is Luigi Sbarra’s CISL that burns the times and presents to the executive that will come out of the polls on 25 September next a “road map” that touches on the main points of the economic debate and the issues that have long awaited a political response for “one fair inclusive, participatory and sustainable development ». «The next few months will be decisive for determining the future of our country. For this reason, once the electoral round is over, it will be essential to restore that climate of dialogue and confrontation between institutions and social partners that was fundamental to overcome the most critical phases of our history “, reads the introduction in which the CISL invites the social partners and political forces to “converge in an area of ​​co-responsibility and strong reliance”. The key points of the document range from the proposal for a statute of the person in the labor market to a fair and inclusive pension up to a tax that guarantees the principle of progressivity. And again: from an income policy and bargaining that returns to the center of attention with which to counter inflation to no minimum wage by law to a participatory governance of the NRP. Among the requests of the CISL there are also schools, health and services as well as the south for a south engine of national development but also the need to combine investment and sustainability, regasifiers, gas pipelines and waste-to-energy plants and an ad hoc apolitics for families and social policies . Focus also on migrants, for “a policy of reception and integration” and on participation as a “strategic horizon” as well as on constitutional reforms for starting a reflection on Title V of the Constitution to improve coordination between the various institutional levels.

11.20 – Calenda: “Either we keep Draghi or we go crashing”

“There are two tsunamis: one is that of energy and the other is that of debt. We can decide to vote as usual or to vote for those who have a concrete program, keeping us the only person who can protect the country and reconcile it »otherwise« we will run into a wall within six months ». This was stated by Carlo Calenda, interviewed at the face to face organized by the Cna. «I have worked for Sky, in Ferrari and in many other parts, I have been working since I was 18, do I have what it takes to govern the country? Yes, I have it, but I know who is better than me, and I know that if Mario Draghi does not rule, we will crash ».

11.24 – Parente (Iv): “Healthcare is central”

«The tragic experience of the pandemic has given us a great lesson, it has made us understand how important and urgent it is to put our health system back in place. Yet, despite health care being a central issue for the country, even in the direct confrontation between the leaders of the two major camps it seems to me that it has once again remained on the sidelines. We of the Third Pole, on the other hand, continue to be at the forefront of health care and we are the only ones to say that we want the Mes sanitary. We have no intention of giving up Europe’s 37 billion ”. This was stated by Senator Annamaria Parente, president of the Healthcare Commission and leader of the Senate for the Third Pole in the Lazio 2 and Sicily 2 colleges.

11.15 – Calenda: “Without nuclear power, decarbonisation cannot be done by 2050”

«Italy is killed by rhetoric. While we look for gas to the whole world, that says no to the fossil ». The leader of Action-Italy viva Carlo Calenda at the CNA says this, speaking of Enrico Letta’s slogan “no to fossil fuels”. «We signed a decarbonization plan, we said“ we will make zero emissions by 2050 ”. Can it be done without nuclear power? No. But we don’t want nuclear power. Very good. So we must have the courage to go to Europe and say that the plan we have made is a crap ». “I am in favor of nuclear power – he continues – and those who are not must have the courage to go to Europe and say why, instead of going around pretending to be Greta with the electric van that breaks as well”, adds Calenda .

10.30 – Fratoianni: “The costs of the school are unsustainable, but the right is silent”

“This year the school will cost families up to over 1,300 euros more. The university don’t even talk about it. An unacceptable and unsustainable situation, ”says Nicola Fratoianni of the Green Left Alliance. «The right always attacks us for our proposal of assets – continues the leader of SI – because we would like to take little away from those who have a lot and give something back to those who have less. But he never says anything about inflation, school or high cost of living, real assets against the weakest families ».

10.25 – Tajani: “Coalition united and cohesive, the divisions are on the left”

The center-right “is a candidate to govern the country and I believe it will do it well, it will be united and cohesive. The divisions are on the left ». This was stated by the national coordinator of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani. “It’s obvious, we started out differently, we have our identity: we are the popular soul, the alternative center to the left, they (Lega and FdI, ndr) are the two right-handers but this does not mean that there is no united coalition “, he added, recalling that in” single-member constituencies the center-right shows up with only one candidate while the left has four “.

10.20 – Gismondo (Sacco hospital): “The next Minister of Health: a politician with the modesty of the great”

The future Minister of Health? “I would like him to be a high political figure with an international background. A politically tall person, but also endowed with the modesty of adults, who leads him to be helped by a pool of experts from different scientific thoughts and from different disciplines, capable of giving him the best technical-scientific advice he can, thanks to political experience, transform into positive solutions “. This is the portrait drawn by Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bioemergency diagnostics at the Sacco Hospital in Milan. A name? “It is difficult to think of such a person today in our territory”.

09.54 – Letta: “Easier dialogue with Conte and Calenda, but we’ll see on the 26th”

«Until 25 September we are focused on ourselves. What will be done from the 26th depends on the electoral result and we will talk about it on the 26th ». The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, says this in “Agorà” on Rai3. «But if they ask me if we dialogue more easily with Salvini and Meloni or with Conte and Calenda it is clear that the answer is Conte and Calenda, any form of dialogue after the vote will have Conte and Calenda as interlocutors ».

09.40 – Renzi: “The Democratic Party campaigns for Meloni”

«Letta and Meloni are best friends, also because Letta is campaigning for Meloni. They are more friends than they seem ». Words by Matteo Renzi, in «Mattino Cinque», the day after the face to face.