The Court of Cassation rejected the appeals presented by the electoral lists that had been rejected by the Trieste Court of Appeal due to irregularities.

For the Chamber, these are Forza Nuova and the Animalist Party and, for the Senate, the United Right and the Animalist Party.

This was announced by the Court of Appeal of Trieste. The draw for the order of appearance of the lists on the ballot paper in view of the consultations of 25 September will take place when the Court of Cassation has transmitted the official list of the admitted lists and related coalitions.

The Court of Appeal of Trieste had rejected, for the Chamber, the lists of Orange Vests, Thought and Action, Forza Nuova and the Animalist Party; for the Senate, Orange Vests, Animalist Party and United Right.

