The desire to return to the top after the relegation to Serie C by the company – evidenced by the purchases – has brought back the enthusiasm: crowd at De Marchi for the presentation of Pordenone, which showcased the youth sector and the first team, also unveiling the three new game jerseys.

Many authorities also took the field on the occasion, headed by the mayor Alessandro Ciriani who, whistled by the ultras, gave an important announcement: “Before the end of the administrative session – he said, so by 2026 – Pordenone will have a new stadium “.

An operation, he stressed, which is aimed at supporting in particular through the funds of the NRP. A statement that closed a busy day, considering the stance taken by the ultras themselves, the Bandeloros and Supporters: on their social channels the two groups have made it known that they will not follow the team in Lignano, therefore waiting for the return of Burrai and associates in province in Fontanafredda (expected by the beginning of 2023).

The stadium issue, in short, broke into the De Marchi event: an inevitable fate, if only because the green lizards are ready to start the fourth tournament in a row outside their competition territory. Ciriani’s phrases calmed the spirits a little, then found an ally in Pierpaolo Roberti, regional councilor for local autonomies: “The commitment on our part to collaborate is there and the enthusiasm of the square pushes the administration to collaborate “.

“If someone who whistles has a solution – said the mayor – so be it: we are ready to welcome it. But the administrative machinery is complex and we continue to work to ensure that Pordenone can have its own stadium ». Important words that preceded the team’s parade, which on Saturday will begin the Lega Pro championship at Rocco with the derby against Triestina.

“We will be ready”, the technician Mimmo Di Carlo sounded the charge, prompted by the presenter and godmother of the evening, the Friulian journalist of Sky Marina Presello.

Then appreciate the new jerseys, which were worn by Alessandro Bassoli (the first, called Neroverde), Roberto Zammarini (the second, called Pordenone) and Salvatore Burrai (the third, called Verdenera).

The latter, who returned to De Marchi after two years in Perugia, was appointed captain of the team (with Bassoli deputy). After the peaceful invasion by the boys of the football school, closing with Mauro Lovisa, who has just celebrated his sixteenth birthday as president.

«The enthusiasm of the little ones is to be passed on to their parents – he said -. With three years in Serie B we have reached the highest point in our history. We have to grow. Now let’s start again, with professionalism and head ».