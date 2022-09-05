20 days after the vote, the first balance is the one that emerges from the Cernobbio weekend, where politics, industry, finance and business met this year, in a particular setting compared to past years. In fact, the electoral campaign weighs heavily. Sparks in the center-right, in particular between the leaders of the two main parties, Fdi and Lega. Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini appeared distant and divided on everything: distant on the sanctions against Russia, on the revision of the Recovery and on a possible deviation to deal with expensive energy. The statements by Salvini on EU sanctions on Russia have particularly affected. Words from which the number one of FdI has distanced herself and which the Pd secretary Enrico Letta has defined as “irresponsible”.

09.10 – Berlusconi, leadership cannot be obtained with stamped papers

“Leadership is exercised by those who are able to exercise it, it is not obtained with stamped papers”. So Silvio Berlusconi, Forza Italia leader, in an interview with Radio Cusano Campus

09.09 – Conte, “Di Maio? He has denied his past “

“Di Maio has renounced every battle carried out by the M5s, he has denied his past, but it is an involution that does not concern us, it only hurts himself”. Giuseppe Conte told Radio Capital.

09.05 – Conte, Russia meddling? Trust in our systems

“I have great faith in our apparatuses, we must be vigilant and raise the threshold of attention, but our apparatuses guarantee that the elections will be held with full respect for democratic rules”. The M5s leader Giuseppe Conte told Radio Capital on the risk of Russian interference in the Italian political elections.

09.02 – Read, many speeches on polls then we win with votes

“Lots of talk about forecasts and polls. Then when the citizens in the flesh vote, we win. During the night the news of Damiano #Coletta’s victory in the repetition of the elections in #Latina ». The secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta writes about it on Twittet.

08.48 – Calenda: “The flame in the symbol of Fdi is a big problem in the EU, Meloni takes it away”

«The flame in the symbol? I think it’s naivety, I don’t think there is a risk of fascism, and Meloni seems to me to have distanced herself from fascism. But it would be better to remove it ». So Carlo Calenda, leader of Action, guest of Radio Rtl 102.5. “In Europe, they find it difficult to shake hands with those who carry a symbol of a Noe-fascist party in their logo,” he adds. “I – he concludes – think it would be better for her, for Meloni, if she removed the flame, I think that in Europe it is a really big problem”.