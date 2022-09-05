WEAPONS

Oltrepo-Accademia Pavese, repeats itself. After the Coppa Italia (2nd day) on Tuesday, August 30th, the first of the championship of group A of Excellence puts the Oltrepadani and Pavia players up against each other, for their first season derby of the championship. On Tuesday he won 2-0 (Paparella, Grasso), the Oltrepo. A success that allowed him to enter the first knockout round of the Italian Cup, with one round to spare. In fact, Oltrepo, in group 16 with three teams, had also won the debut match, in Codogno (3-2), and consequently, with full points after two matches (6 points) and with only one match to play (Accademia Pavese-Codogno), here is that the boys of Mr. Albertini were able to celebrate the passage of the turn.

to the municipal

As the other evening, the game is played at the municipal of Broni (via Ferrini) with kick-off whistle at 3.30 pm (ticket office open from 2.30 pm, 10 euros the cost of the ticket, with free admission to minors under 18 years). Mister Albertini kept the sporting tension high, even after the Italian Cup. By having the team train on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. After having recovered from the disqualifications of Codogno, Gabrielli, Lopane and Negri, there should be no particular training problems. However, we could see another turnover compared to Tuesday. In fact, the under (2004) Villoni could return to the starting eleven, while on the attack front De Stradis (kept completely at rest) should have a starting shirt alongside Grasso and Pedrabissi. Albertini could decide to place Villoni as a right winger in the midfield at four (against Codogno, out of necessity, he even played as a defender in the three-man defense) or to bring him back in the middle of the field alongside captain Rebuscini with the hijacking of Iervolino at left, as a winger in midfield, a role that against the Academy, in the Cup, was played by Negri (then he took over during the course of the work, the under 2003, Ritondale). The alternation between De Stradis and Zani in attack is instead part of the rotations that Mr. Albertini has at his disposal, in an attacking front that currently sees as many as six players available. Meanwhile, on the pink front (26 elements to date), Simone Zanellati has left the Oltrepo. The attacker, for personal and family reasons, has returned to play at Robbio (Promotion), so he will be closer to home (living in that of Vercelli). For Zanellati, this summer, it was a question of a return, in the land beyond the Po Valley, after his years at Varzi 1916. Last season the choice of Robbio (Promotion) to get closer to home. Now the new choice to return to Robbio. For the Oltrepo certainly a loss, on a human and technical level. –