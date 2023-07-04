Elections, a referendum against Petro?

In one of his chronicles last week, entitled “Vamos contra Petro”, the writer Gustavo Álvarez Gardeazábal launched a proposal that includes an idea that has been floating in the air for several weeks and that, if consolidated, could turn the territorial elections of the October 29 in a plebiscite against President Gustavo Petro.

Gardeazábal maintains a thesis according to which Petro “threatens to take over the State” and “build the so-called new Colombia on the ruins he intends to leave.”

It is the same thesis that ex-congressman Carlos Alonso Lucio preaches, who was a partner of President Gustavo Petro in the M-19 and argues a theory according to which, through the formation of armed militias and popular assemblies, the president could take power completely. .

In summary, Gardeazábal’s proposal consists of candidates for councils, assemblies, mayors and governors who do not agree with the Petro government and consider it a danger that the president and his allies will win more space, regardless of their party. , unify your campaign message.

“…they should implement at least one advertising campaign on networks and in the media, in speeches and writings displaying the ‘Vamos contra Petro’ badge as an identifying element”, the writer proposed.

Looking at the results of the most recent Invamer poll that shows how President Petro’s unpopularity continues to grow, Gardeazábal’s proposal marks what could be an electoral strategy that sweeps October.

According to Invamer, disapproval of Petro, which in April was 57%, reached 61% in June. How much will it be in October?

In this column, he had already wondered if in the October elections candidates close to the government could end up covered by the unpopularity of the president and receive a vote of punishment, as happened in the main cities of the country four years ago with candidates close to the current government…

But that is one thing and another, very different, is that there be an open, coordinated and head-on campaign that turns the territorial elections into a plebiscite against President Petro. Will the candidates be measured?

