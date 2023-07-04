Mike Trout Sidelined: Broken Hand Forces Star Outfielder onto the Disabled List

Title: Angels’ Star Mike Trout Sidelined by Fractured Left Hand, Expected to Miss Significant Time

(Article) – Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a broken left hand. The injury occurred during Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres, when Trout fouled backwards while facing Padres right-hander Nick Martinez.

Trout’s fractured hamate bone in his left hand is expected to sideline him for an estimated six to eight weeks. This setback would keep the 31-year-old slugger out of action until at least mid-August, potentially extending into September.

In response to Trout’s absence, the Angels organization made corresponding roster moves. Outfielder Jo Adell and Mexican right-hander Gerardo Reyes were both called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill the void. Additionally, Cuban right-hander Víctor Mederos was optioned to Double-A Rocket City.

Speaking about his injury, Trout expressed the pain he felt during Monday’s game. “I can’t describe the pain I felt,” said Trout. “I’ve never had wrist problems or anything.”

This news comes as a significant blow to the Angels, as Trout had been in excellent form. He was selected to participate in the All-Star Game for the 11th time and had started for the 10th consecutive year. Prior to the injury, Trout had been showing signs of improvement at the plate.

Over the course of his last 15 games, Trout boasted impressive stats with a .333 batting average, a .438 on-base percentage, and a .648 slugging percentage. He also contributed four home runs, three doubles, and seven RBIs. This hot streak helped elevate his season batting line to .263/.369/.493, with 18 home runs, 14 doubles, and 44 RBIs across 81 games played. Although his .862 OPS falls below his career OPS of .994, Trout had been actively making adjustments in his mechanics since mid-June, resulting in a more familiar performance.

The Angels will undoubtedly feel the impact of Trout’s absence, but they will hope to navigate this challenging period successfully as they aim to stay in contention in the highly competitive American League West division.

