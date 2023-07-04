Gloria Trevi Surprises with Humble Car in the United States, Defying Her Enormous Fortune and Million-Dollar Mansion

Title: Singer Gloria Trevi Surprises Fans with Humble Car Choice in the United States

Subtitle: Controversial vehicle stands in stark contrast to her multi-million dollar fortune and lavish mansion

Date: July 4, 2023

Gloria Trevi, one of Mexico’s most iconic singers, has made headlines once again, this time for her surprising choice of transportation in the United States. Known for her successes and immense fortune, which has allowed her to indulge in extravagant luxuries, Trevi has opted to drive a humble car that is far from reflecting her wealth.

The vehicle that has caused a stir is none other than the legendary VW “Beetle”. This compact car in the C segment prioritizes efficiency for transportation purposes. It was designed to reach speeds of up to 100 km/h while consuming no more than 7 liters of fuel. With a power of 36 CV at 3,700 RPM and an engine displacement of 1,192 CC, the Beetle takes us back to a time when gasoline was scarce. Its simplicity and old-fashioned charm starkly contrasts the fast and expensive cars typically associated with the rich and famous.

The price of the car that Gloria Trevi drives in the United States is a mere $7,000. Though for many, this may seem like a substantial sum, for Trevi, it represents the humblest addition to her collection. Considering her estimated fortune of up to $40 million according to the Celebrity Net Worth portal, the price of her chosen car pales in comparison. This has caused considerable buzz as fans marvel at the contrast between her modest vehicle and the opulence that she accumulates beneath her bank account.

While her car choice may raise eyebrows, Trevi’s taste in real estate is undeniably extravagant. Her million-dollar mansion, valued at approximately $3 million, is located in McAllen, Texas. This luxurious abode confirms that despite her humble car choice, she still indulges in the fine trappings of a wealthy lifestyle. Trevi has made the United States her home for several years, solidifying her residence in the country.

Gloria Trevi continues to surprise and captivate her fans with her unconventional choices. From her musical career to her lifestyle, she defies expectations and keeps her followers on their toes. As the singer’s humble car grabs attention worldwide, it serves as a reminder that sometimes, even the richest of celebrities can find joy and fulfillment in the simplest pleasures of life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

