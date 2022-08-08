The “wide field” wanted by the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta loses a piece, that Action by Carlo Calenda who had been one of the promoters of the center-left pact. Letta will go on while Calenda could try to regain space in the center with Matteo Renzi, who speaks of “great opportunity”. The management of + Europa, currently part of the pact, has been called for today. Bonino: “I don’t think it’s serious to change your opinion every three days”