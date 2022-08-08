Home News Elections breaking news. After the break with the Pd possible Calenda-Renzi alliance. Bonino: + Europe stays with Letta
Elections breaking news. After the break with the Pd possible Calenda-Renzi alliance. Bonino: + Europe stays with Letta

Elections breaking news. After the break with the Pd possible Calenda-Renzi alliance. Bonino: + Europe stays with Letta

The “wide field” wanted by the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta loses a piece, that Action by Carlo Calenda who had been one of the promoters of the center-left pact. Letta will go on while Calenda could try to regain space in the center with Matteo Renzi, who speaks of “great opportunity”. The management of + Europa, currently part of the pact, has been called for today. Bonino: “I don’t think it’s serious to change your opinion every three days”

Calenda: “I don’t intend to go ahead with the alliance with the Democratic Party, a painful decision”

  • Letta: “Calenda’s choice helps Meloni and Salvini win”

    “Calenda thinks as if she doesn’t know how this electoral law works. Whoever goes alone is giving the victory to others ». Thus the PD leader Enrico Letta comments on Calenda’s decision to break the pact with the Dems, accusing him of favoring the center-right of Salvini, Meloni and Berlusconi.

  • Calenda to the Democratic Party: “You wanted to make the crowd against”

    Enrico Letta “knew, because I had told him, that I would not have been in the alliance if a pact had been signed with Fratoianni, Bonelli and Di Maio that in fact made the coalition a bunch”. To say this, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, is the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, after the break with the Democratic Party.

  • Bonino: “I’m staying with Letta”

    “The first reason for the alliance with the dem is that not even one of our votes go to the Putinian, Orban and Salvinian center-right” and that “there was a pact with Enrico Letta signed on August 2 of this year, not of the Middle Ages, and I stick to that ». Thus in an interview with “La Repubblica” the leader of + Europe, Emma Bonino, on the end of the alliance with Action.

