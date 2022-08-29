A reconnaissance has begun to find funds for the new support for families and businesses. Surely there will be no intervention with a deviation
The key points
Tremonti: risky deficit, speculation lurking
A budget gap, to cope with the high-energy cost, “with inflation and speculation in sharp recovery would be a very risky measure,” says Giulio Tremonti, former Minister of Economy of the Berlusconi governments, now a candidate with the Brothers of Italy, in an interview. According to him, the preferred solution is an intervention by Europe to get Member States to cut taxes on energy, with the effect of calming prices. “I believe that today we need a common European action, such as that against the pandemic, which acts not only on the extra-profits of companies but above all on the extra-revenue – he says -. Basically, manufacturing taxes and VAT must be separated from costs. It is an action that can be done immediately. Before even talking about the gas price ceiling. Under the roof, there is a house inhabited by demons ». There are countries “such as Holland – he continues – which draw great profits from this situation. We must act there too ».
Hope: right courts no-vax but Covid is still there
“In the election campaign it is inconvenient to say that we still have to deal with Covid. So far Meloni and Salvini have essentially winked at No Vax. I am asking that they make a public commitment to continue the vaccination campaign with determination after September 26th. Why don’t they do it? That countryside is the common heritage of the country. So far I have honestly seen too many ambiguities ». This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza in an interview with Repubblica.
Nordio (FdI): my plan on justice saves 36 billion
The most urgent reforms? “Those of justice that impact on the economy, which today is the most serious emergency. According to accurate and independent studies, the slowness of civil and criminal justice costs us about two per cent of gross domestic product ». Thus Carlo Nordio, retired magistrate and candidate on the Brothers of Italy lists, in an interview. “So the first thing to do is the radical elimination and simplification of a series of complex and contradictory substantive and procedural rules, which slow down processes and paralyze the administration,” he adds. «The most emblematic example is the crime of abuse of office, which created the so-called defensive administration, for which no mayor or councilor signs more calmly, does not sign at all. And Italian and foreign investors prefer to produce in other countries ».