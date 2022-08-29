Home News Elections breaking news. Pressing of the parties on the government for energy aid
News

Elections breaking news. Pressing of the parties on the government for energy aid

by admin
Elections breaking news. Pressing of the parties on the government for energy aid

ServicePolitics

A reconnaissance has begun to find funds for the new support for families and businesses. Surely there will be no intervention with a deviation

Letta: “To intervene on expensive bills also to avoid crippling a positive tourist season”

The key points

  • Tremonti: risky deficit, speculation lurking

  • Tremonti: risky deficit, speculation lurking

    A budget gap, to cope with the high-energy cost, “with inflation and speculation in sharp recovery would be a very risky measure,” says Giulio Tremonti, former Minister of Economy of the Berlusconi governments, now a candidate with the Brothers of Italy, in an interview. According to him, the preferred solution is an intervention by Europe to get Member States to cut taxes on energy, with the effect of calming prices. “I believe that today we need a common European action, such as that against the pandemic, which acts not only on the extra-profits of companies but above all on the extra-revenue – he says -. Basically, manufacturing taxes and VAT must be separated from costs. It is an action that can be done immediately. Before even talking about the gas price ceiling. Under the roof, there is a house inhabited by demons ». There are countries “such as Holland – he continues – which draw great profits from this situation. We must act there too ».

  • Hope: right courts no-vax but Covid is still there

    “In the election campaign it is inconvenient to say that we still have to deal with Covid. So far Meloni and Salvini have essentially winked at No Vax. I am asking that they make a public commitment to continue the vaccination campaign with determination after September 26th. Why don’t they do it? That countryside is the common heritage of the country. So far I have honestly seen too many ambiguities ». This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza in an interview with Repubblica.

  • Nordio (FdI): my plan on justice saves 36 billion

    The most urgent reforms? “Those of justice that impact on the economy, which today is the most serious emergency. According to accurate and independent studies, the slowness of civil and criminal justice costs us about two per cent of gross domestic product ». Thus Carlo Nordio, retired magistrate and candidate on the Brothers of Italy lists, in an interview. “So the first thing to do is the radical elimination and simplification of a series of complex and contradictory substantive and procedural rules, which slow down processes and paralyze the administration,” he adds. «The most emblematic example is the crime of abuse of office, which created the so-called defensive administration, for which no mayor or councilor signs more calmly, does not sign at all. And Italian and foreign investors prefer to produce in other countries ».

See also  The Beijing section of the Grand Canal is open for navigation, tickets can be purchased tomorrow jqknews

You may also like

Taste the canal culture to create a cultural...

Flavescence on the vineyards, Treviso the most affected...

The latest achievement of one-stop punch-in service trade,...

Thieves take away the safe from the home...

Digital Economy Helps Chaoyang Develop HICOOL 2022 Global...

Kunming’s economic operation continued to recover from January...

Vademecum on school: masks and dad, the note...

The fire breaks out at the Alberone Karting...

Trento returns to the top of the Sportsmanship...

HICOOL 2022ȫҵ _йҾŻ

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy