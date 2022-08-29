9:42

Tremonti: risky deficit, speculation lurking

A budget gap, to cope with the high-energy cost, “with inflation and speculation in sharp recovery would be a very risky measure,” says Giulio Tremonti, former Minister of Economy of the Berlusconi governments, now a candidate with the Brothers of Italy, in an interview. According to him, the preferred solution is an intervention by Europe to get Member States to cut taxes on energy, with the effect of calming prices. “I believe that today we need a common European action, such as that against the pandemic, which acts not only on the extra-profits of companies but above all on the extra-revenue – he says -. Basically, manufacturing taxes and VAT must be separated from costs. It is an action that can be done immediately. Before even talking about the gas price ceiling. Under the roof, there is a house inhabited by demons ». There are countries “such as Holland – he continues – which draw great profits from this situation. We must act there too ».