PAVIA. An ironic “funeral manifesto” announcing the death of the “politics of the territory”.
It was published on his Facebook page by Cristiano Migliavacca, Northern League mayor of the municipality of Lardirago (Pavia) for just under a year, after having led the council of San Genesio (Pavia) for two legislatures.
“Suddenly, the politics of the territory failed the affection of the citizens of Pavia – reads the ironic funeral announcement published by Migliavacca on his Facebook page -. The mayors who have absolutely not been questioned by the center-right parties in the drafting of programs and in the choices of candidates for the Chamber and the Senate give the sad announcement. The funeral will take place on 25 September in the 186 municipalities of the province of Pavia. Not flowers or politicians chosen by the secretariats, but good works for our territory ».

The false funeral poster bears the symbol of the “Communes protagonists” list, supported by the MEP Angelo Ciocca and by the other dissident leaguers at the provincials of December 2021, put “on trial” like Migliavacca by the Lega after they had supported the candidacy for president of the Province by Angelo Bargigia, former mayor of Marzano (Pavia), as opposed to that of Giovanni Palli, mayor of Varzi (Pavia), supported by the League and the entire center-right coalition and ultimately won by narrow measure.

