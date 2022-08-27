The Minister of Health underlines that “the hope is that we can use the theme of recommendation and individual responsibility with respect to the obligation”. Appeal on the fourth dose: “Those over 60 should do it”. Then he turns to Salvini and Meloni: “Enough ambiguity about vaccinations”

Covid “is still an open problem. There is an indication of the two international organizations of reference, the European Medicines Agency and the European Center for Disease Control and Surveillance, which invite all people over sixty to a further booster dose “. This was explained by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, interviewed by RTL 102.5. “My appeal to people over sixty or fragile people – he continues – is to immediately book an additional dose of vaccine in view of the more complicated months, traditionally autumn and winter” (COVID, REAL TIME UPDATES).

Covid, new mix variants of Delta and Omicron identified in South Africa With the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, Speranza explained, “we left in Italy, we must insist on this point, it is a question of protecting the most fragile. At the moment the indication is over sixty and the frail of all ages. . As always, Italy will follow the instructions of the international scientific authorities “. The minister then underlined that “we have tools that we did not have in the most difficult first months. The vaccination campaign in Italy has had an extraordinarily positive impact. The vaccine has a first fundamental function, which is to reduce hospitalization and prevent relapses. too heavy on our National Health Service. Over 90% of people who have had the vaccine in Italy over the age of twelve have enabled us to face the significant numbers of contagion in recent months in a more positive way “.

“The vaccines we have today are useful and positive” With respect to the administration of the vaccine to the over 60s, “in the meantime – he noted – we are over two million and nine hundred thousand people who have taken the fourth dose. We must insist, this percentage must grow. The hope is that with the recovery in September there may be a increase in people who decide to protect themselves also in view of the season which for Covid is traditionally the most complex, therefore autumn and winter. My appeal to people over sixty is to book the fourth dose, an important shield “. Speranza also recalled that “procedures are underway for the authorization of new vaccines, the ability of vaccines to prevent hospitalizations is positive. Science continues to adapt its indications to the evolution of variants”. The vaccines we have today, she concluded, “are useful and positive. This is demonstrated by the fact that compared to when we did not have vaccines, we can also allow ourselves higher circulation numbers without a particularly serious impact on our health facilities”. See also Barq Renamax, the scooter for the whole Middle East and North Africa

Covid, new rules for the school: no more masks and spacing Will the school mask be compulsory in September? “At the start, certainly not, then the epidemiological picture will be evaluated step by step. The hope is that we can use the theme of recommendation and individual responsibility rather than obligation. I would be a little more cautious in saying no mask”, specifies Hope. “No obligation – she specified – however, does not mean no mask, this is true for a stadium, for an evening at the cinema or at the theater. To say that there is no obligation always means to assume an element of individual responsibility”.

Covid, Rezza invites you to get vaccinated: “Too many over 60s without a fourth dose” If there are situations of particular risk, underlined Speranza, “the mask is always useful. A recommendation does not mean in a dry way no mask, but in all areas”. “We have gradually passed from a dynamic of obligations to a dynamic of recommendations. The recommendation – the minister clarified – does not mean a ban, but that in all situations where there is a need to protect oneself, the mask must be used. in all phases of a person’s life. The mask remains a very useful tool for me and therefore a tool that is still indispensable for me. Gradually we have overcome the element of obligation also because now people are more aware and this it puts us in a position to have an extra element of responsibility on the part of each one “. Therefore, “if I am in a place with a significant number of people, or in a place where there are no open windows, I use the mask even without obligation. The mask is a useful tool and in some conditions it is an important shield. The conditions they must be evaluated from time to time. If understood in a meeting that lasts several hours in a partially closed place, I prefer to wear a mask because I feel more protected “. See also What tricks are used in various countries to ensure sleep time for teenagers? |Youth|Sleep|School_Sina Parenting_Sina.com

Covid, new mix variants of Delta and Omicron identified in South Africa On the anti-Covid vaccination, Speranza goes to the attack of the right-wing parties: “Enough ambiguity, I tell Salvini, Meloni, let’s say clear words about vaccines. We must consider that whatever happens after 25 September, the country will continue on the line of respect for scientific evidence, we cannot afford to make mistakes on such a delicate matter “. The Minister of Health then appealed “to all leaders to say that after 26/9 the vaccination campaign continues with the same determination. I ask everyone to say this, even to political forces where there have been elements of ambiguity. “.

Influenza, universal vaccine: promising results from tests on mice Speranza affirmed that “within Fdi and in the League, there have been positions that seem to wink at no-vax. On this issue we must not divide. The battle against Covid is still open”. Then, focusing on the political elections scheduled for September 25, you said you hoped “that the outcome of the elections does not risk influencing the vaccination campaign, as Minister of Health but also as a candidate on the list of Democrats and progressives in the city of Naples” . “I would like all political forces – he continued – to make a commitment to Italians, that is, that the right to health comes before any other interest and continue to focus on scientific evidence. Sometimes there are anti-scientific opinions that do not they help us “. Vaccines, concluded the minister, “are not a political issue, but they are a fundamental safeguard that has allowed us to close the most dramatic season of Covid and to manage this phase in which we have high viral circulation in a different way”. See also Flying over Turin, high school students tried to fly a plane in the aeronautical culture course

Health and wellness Covid, the ISS measures for returning to kindergartens The Istituto Superiore di Sanità has published a poster on Twitter with some tips to keep in mind in view of the return to school of the little ones. They range from hand hygiene to frequent air changes. On August 12, the operational indications were published: in the document there are also additional prevention measures that should eventually be implemented in case of changes in the epidemiological framework With the end of summer, the return to school is also approaching. The Higher Institute of Health took the opportunity to post on Twitter some advices to make it safer to return to asili nidi e preschools. “Covid-19, How to prepare for the return to school?”, Reads the tweet of the ISS In the poster published on Twitter, the ISS summarizes the 6 sizes most important ones to keep in mind for back to school The first is that the stay in school is only allowed no symptoms or fever and no positive test