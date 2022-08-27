[Epoch Times, August 26, 2022]Group fights have occurred frequently in mainland China. Recently, Zhang Zhaoyang, a member of the Chinese basketball internet celebrity “Wild Ball Emperor”, and his girlfriend were beaten at the Qingdao high-speed railway station in Shandong Province. The Qingdao authorities reported that the two sides had a physical conflict due to an argument in line.

On August 26, the topic of “Basketball Internet celebrity Zhang Zhaoyang was beaten” appeared on Baidu and Weibo.

Qingdao Railway Police notified: At 17:58 on the 25th, a fight between passengers occurred on platforms 6 and 7 of Qingdao West Railway Station. Police arrived and took both parties away from the scene.

After investigation, 32-year-old passengers Wang Nan, 30-year-old Du female, 31-year-old Li Nan, 30-year-old Ren female and 24-year-old Zhang Nan and 22-year-old Li female were in the waiting room of Qingdao West Railway Station. When the ticket was checked into the station, after a quarrel in the queue, a physical conflict occurred on the platform, and both sides had scratches on their bodies.

Wang Nan and other 4 people said they did not need to seek medical treatment. Zhang Nan and other 2 people are seeking medical examination. Previously, there was no intersection or conflict between the two sides.

On August 26, Zhang Zhaoyang said on social media: “My girlfriend Li Siman and I were beaten at the Qingdao Railway Station… The police are handling it, and we have now gone to the hospital safely to complete the injury examination… Thank you for your concern. “

An online video shows that on the platform of the Qingdao high-speed railway in Shandong, two women fought together to fight a young woman in black. One of them grabbed the woman in black by her long hair and dragged her to the ground. The woman screamed in pain. Voice.

There were also two young men beside him who fought together to beat a man in a gray T-shirt, and knocked the man in gray to the ground and beat him. The place was in chaos. Many tourists were watching, but no one in the audience came to dissuade them.

After the live video was exposed, netizens heatedly debated, “How can the onlookers see it? Why don’t they fight? I really don’t understand.” “I don’t think it’s that simple. Deal with a man and a woman.” “The high-speed rail staff are still watching the play.”

According to public information, Zhang Zhaoyang was born in Zibo, Shandong Province. He is 1.82 meters tall and is a Chinese basketball defender. He once represented the Guizhou Senhang youth team in the 2017 National Youth Men’s Basketball Championship and also participated in the NBL league. He is also a signed player of the 3X3 Golden League Wildfire Program and led the team to the championship in the Golden League. In February 2019, he was awarded the title of athlete by the General Administration of Sports of the Communist Party of China.

At present, Zhang Zhaoyang has become one of the “Wild Ball Emperor” players and the star player of the team. “Wild Ball Emperor” is composed of folks who love basketball and has 50 million fans. It is a sports MCN organization, and also a sports self-media, as well as a sports brand.

