Cremonese, Alvini: "Deserved defeat, but the team will level up"

Cremonese, Alvini: "Deserved defeat, but the team will level up"

At Zini they decide an own goal by Bianchetti, Radonjic and Sernicola

Cremonese, 9610 days after the last match in the top flight at home (Cremonese-Vicenza 1-1), lost in the season debut at Zini against Torino. Coach Massimiliano Alvini commented on the match on Dazn’s microphones: “Today Torino did more than us, the defeat is deserved. I liked the attitude, the team didn’t hurt from this point of view, it’s came out of the experience they have more than us. Surely there are our mistakes on goals, the difference is there. “

“We have to work – continues the grigiorosso coach -, I must not blame the attitude. We have a path to follow, but we knew what awaited us. In my opinion the path is the right one, it must be pursued with courage. The regret is not having gave a positive result to the fans. But we had a superior team up front in some situations. However, Cremonese can slowly reach this level. “

August 27, 2022 (change August 27, 2022 | 22:14)

