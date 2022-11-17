The centre-left has decided to ask MEP Pierfrancesco Majorino to run for president of the Lombardy Region. The announcement was made tonight at the end of a meeting attended by coalition representatives.

«The political and civic forces of the centre-left, environmentalists and liberal democrats, who in recent months have worked on the construction of the coalition for the alternative to the Giunta Fontana – reads a joint note -, have come together completing the work on the programmatic priorities shared and which will be offered as a contribution to the drafting of the Presidential candidate’s programme”.

“It was also decided to involve some eminent personalities of Lombard civil and progressive society in the construction of the programme, and to ask the MEP Pierfrancesco Majorino – continues the statement – to guide the work of the coalition, running as a candidate for President of the Lombardy Region”.