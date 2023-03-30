Didi Manara Linga received, this Thursday, the delegation of deputies from the province of North Kivu. The operation of identification and enrollment of voters was on the menu of their exchanges.

Speaking at the end of this interview, the president of the delegation expressed himself as follows:

« You know that 2023 is an election year. And we came to reassure ourselves, in our capacity as elected officials, of the progress of this process. Especially since North Kivu has certain particularities« , a fait savoir Hamisi Isingoma Mwanza.

And to enlighten:

« Especially since territories like Masisi, Rutshuru are partly occupied by elements of the M23. In the territory of Beni, we also have the activism of certain armed groups. Even close to the city of Goma, in the territory of Nyiragongo, a part is also occupied”, he adds.

Hamisi Isingoma Mwanza made it clear that the realities mentioned above justify this visit.

« These are specificities that required us to approach the CENI. To find out how this process evolves. At our base level, we receive many complaints from our constituents. They ask themselves questions about the machines, the difficulties in accessing certain enrollment centers and certain practices such as coinage which must cease.« .

Tribute to the people of North Kivu

This elected representative of the people took this opportunity to pay tribute to the people of North Kivu. This, for his courage to sell off insecurity in order to enlist.

« We would like to congratulate the people of North Kivu, who at this stage have nevertheless responded to this civic exercise. To be able of course to participate in the electoral deadlines of this end of the year. It was exchanges to take stock of the electoral process. We will therefore continue to follow in order to ensure that everything said here will be applied.“, he concluded.



Note that the second vice-president of the CENI was accompanied during this interview by: The Director of Cabinet, Dieudonné Tshiyoyo and the Director of Operations, Joseph Senda.

Emongo Gerome



