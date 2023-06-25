Electoral Board of Cañar qualified the candidacy of Virgilio Saquicela – Diario La Hora

Gustavo Vallejo, member of the Executive Council of the Ecuadorian Socialist Party, expects to be notified with the resolution of the Board to file a challenge in the TCE.

Unanimously, the members of the Cañar Provincial Electoral Board approved today, June 24, 2023, the candidacy of Virgilio Saquicela for the dignity of provincial assemblyman for the Ecuadorian Socialist Party (PSE) Lists 17.

????| Despite the attempts of different political sectors so that we do not participate in this electoral process, in application of the law our candidacies have been qualified.! Together we build laws for the benefit of the parishes, for the fair price of milk, (…) pic.twitter.com/MSJxMZEikJ — Virgilio Saquicela E (@VSaquicelaE) June 25, 2023

On his Twitter account, the former president of the Assembly celebrated the decision of the Board to have qualified the candidacies.

Saquicela also refers to the applications of Ana Paula Gárate, Verónica Harris, Ángel Chucho, Miguel Rodríguez, and Diana González which were also approved by the Junta de Cañar after having corrected, within a period of 48 hours determined by the Code of Democracy, the inconsistencies in your work plan and other formal requirements.

Gustavo Vallejo, member of the Executive Council of the Ecuadorian Socialist Party (PSE), reacted to the decision of the members of the Board, and indicated that they are waiting for the official notification to present an appeal before the Electoral Contentious Tribunal (TCE). ). (SC)

