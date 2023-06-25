Home » Tina Weirather, Jennifer Aniston, Nestlé-Schneider, Swisscanto
Tina Weirather, Jennifer Aniston, Nestlé-Schneider, Swisscanto

Tina Weirather, Jennifer Aniston, Nestlé-Schneider, Swisscanto

SRF star Tina Weirather makes Jennifer Aniston ++ Swisscanto becomes nostalgic ++ Berset’s Maverick plans

A look at the slightly different economic stories of the week: the latest “Paradeplatz” reports.

Tina Weirather is an SRF ski expert and Nestlé advertising ambassador.

Ex-Ski-Star Tina Weirather has established herself as a popular sports commentator over the past few winter seasons Nathalie Wapplers SRF established. The Liechtensteiner knows how to convert the Leutschenbach fame. The former speed racer and daughter of Olympic skiing champion Hanni Wenzel and downhill world champion Harti Weirather makes it a Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston («Friends») and advertises the same brand of collagen Mark Schneiders managed food company Nestlé. Bone powder instead of powder snow, so to speak.

