Home News Electoral Council defines expenses for regional campaigns in October
News

Electoral Council defines expenses for regional campaigns in October

by admin
Electoral Council defines expenses for regional campaigns in October

The National Electoral Council (CNE), has already set the limits of expenses that will be used for the campaigns of the mayoralties, government and other entities, in the next day of scrutiny that will take place on October 29.

These expenses will be distributed equitably so that each of the sectors can carry out a campaign and the different protests can be delivered in each territory, in turn, the expenses will be distributed in advertising, marketing, public services and transportation.

The limits for the governorates They were established according to the number of inhabitants in each region, which ranges from $1,392 million to $5,414 million.

For the case of mayorsa maximum of $5,275 million and a minimum of $144 million will be set, these expenses will depend in the same way on the number of inhabitants of the area to be administered.

For the assemblies they went from $842 million to $13.976 million according to the number of citizens in each of the Departments.

Finally, for the Municipal Councils of the 1,102 municipalities in the country, extremes of $560 million and $26,776 million were established.

See also  Aosta, the League organizes a meeting with the population on the traffic plan

You may also like

Valledupar FC debuted with defeat in B: lost...

They rescue sick llamas in Bogotá

Pick and plate in Medellín Tuesday, February 7,...

Petro, politics and business with the empire of...

Pigeon that was dyed for baby shower was...

Napoli beat Spezia 3-0 and establishes itself as...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday February 8,...

Alak presents ‘Zolo’, a new stage in his...

This will be the cell of John Poulos

“You have to get people to watch Colombian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy