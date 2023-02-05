The National Electoral Council (CNE), has already set the limits of expenses that will be used for the campaigns of the mayoralties, government and other entities, in the next day of scrutiny that will take place on October 29.

These expenses will be distributed equitably so that each of the sectors can carry out a campaign and the different protests can be delivered in each territory, in turn, the expenses will be distributed in advertising, marketing, public services and transportation.

The limits for the governorates They were established according to the number of inhabitants in each region, which ranges from $1,392 million to $5,414 million.

For the case of mayorsa maximum of $5,275 million and a minimum of $144 million will be set, these expenses will depend in the same way on the number of inhabitants of the area to be administered.

For the assemblies they went from $842 million to $13.976 million according to the number of citizens in each of the Departments.

Finally, for the Municipal Councils of the 1,102 municipalities in the country, extremes of $560 million and $26,776 million were established.