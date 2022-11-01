He used to go to Mel in Trebaseleghe to visit his mother, but when he changed trains, at the Montebelluna station, his bicycle was stolen. Fortunately, a Moroccan witnessed the event, who called a friend, together they started looking for the bike, they found it, and after only one hour the bike was returned to the owner in the Montebelluna police station.

It happened on Saturday afternoon at the station in Montebelluna. Michele De Vidi, 54 years old from Borgo Valbelluna, with his pedal assisted mountain bike, had arrived by train in Montebelluna and from there he intended to leave for Castelfranco from where he then continued by bike to Trebaseleghe. But while he was at the bar to get a bottle of water someone stole his bike and ran away. He saw the scene from the video surveillance cameras, ran out and started chasing the thief walking along the tracks, to no avail: “I tripped on the rails”, he explains, “I fell, I got a sprained ankle and I hit my back. ‘

Fortunately for him, the scene was seen by Said, a Moroccan who lives in Montebelluna, who phoned Hassan, a friend and together they started looking for the bicycle: they found it and took it to the carabinieri, where in the meantime the robbed he had phoned to report the theft: a hug sealed the happy ending.

“I was at the mosque in Via Piave when Said phoned me to tell me what had happened at the station”, says Hassan Fayda, “I reached him, we started looking around and we found the bike, at that point we phoned the carabinieri to warn them and we took her to the barracks ». From the barracks in via Sansovino they called Michele De Vidi, who hugged Said to thank him. «It’s a bike that cost me a year of savings», says De Vidi, «it’s with this bike that I go to work and visit my mother. Luckily she was recovered in a very short time, they were very good ».