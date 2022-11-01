“The reintegration of unvaccinated health workers against Covid-19 and the ‘amnesties’ for no-vaxes represent an anti-scientific and diseducative amnesty”. This was stated by the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta.

The Mef’s proposal for a suspension until June 30, 2023 of the fines for those over 50 who have not complied with the vaccination obligation is “irrelevant from a health point of view – comments Cartabellotta – but unscientific and highly diseducative.given that it extends the culture of amnesty also to provisions that aim to protect public health “.

“The slogan ‘discontinuity’ – explains Cartabellotta in a note – is absolutely legitimate in a democratic republic but must also be used to improve everything that the previous government was unable to do. From the more analytical collection of data on hospitalized patients to investments in aeration and ventilation systems in closed rooms; from the acceleration of coverage with vaccine boosters, to the implementation of rigorous therapeutic protocols for people at risk. At the moment, however, the discontinuity seems to be reduced to a mere dismantling of the measures in place and to a real ‘amnesty’ in the illusory attempt to consign the pandemic to oblivion, ignoring the recommendations of the international public health authorities “.

Compared to the stop of the vaccination obligation for healthcare personnel and the reintegration of suspended no-vax healthcare systems, starting from November 1, “the potential impact in terms of public health would be modest, both because the measure is brought forward by only two months compared to on the fixed deadline, both because it concerns a small number of professionals. The impact in terms of public perception of this ‘amnesty’ and of the relationships with the vast majority of colleagues who have vaccinated themselves to protect the health of patients and their own, also in order to guarantee continuity of service “. Moreover, “beyond an individual choice incompatible with the exercise of a health profession, these are people who have often sown public disinformation about vaccines. While their reintegration sends a profoundly unscientific message, it should nevertheless be remembered that at a local level, provisions can be established to entrust reintegrated no-vax professionals – he concludes – with activities other than clinical-assistance ones, without configuring demotion “.