Home » Electric Ford from Cologne comes six months later – Rhineland – news
News

Electric Ford from Cologne comes six months later – Rhineland – news

by admin
Electric Ford from Cologne comes six months later – Rhineland – news

The last Ford Fiesta with an internal combustion engine rolled off the production line just last month. Ford intends to only produce electric models in the future. For this purpose, production in Cologne was completely rebuilt. The consequences of the unexpected delay for the 4,000 employees who should have built the Explorer are not yet foreseeable.

The chairman of the works council, Benjamin Gruschka, will negotiate with the company management in the coming days and weeks: “We as the works council were confronted with this issue this week,” Gruschka said today.

More time to meet requests

The reason for the delay is a new norm for electric drives – with new standards that specify safety measures and different batteries. More time is needed to meet the requirements of the standard.

It remains unclear how the employees will be employed during this time. Only in spring did the works council and the company come to an agreement that 12,000 jobs at Ford would be permanently secured. Ford had previously cut several thousand jobs.

The European location for e-car production in Cologne will therefore have to wait. On June 12th, the new production facilities for the “Explorer” were opened with prominent guests such as the German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ford Motor Company and Henry Ford’s great-grandson, William Clay Ford Jr.

See also  The provincial government held a party group (expanded) meeting to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech on his inspection of Hubei, remembering the spirit of gratitude, forge ahead, comprehend, earnestly, and resolutely promote the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech to take root in Hubei-Jingchu Net-Hubei Daily Network

You may also like

Cuban Mother Pleads for Humanitarian Visa to Attend...

THEY ARREST A MAN WHO PREGNANT HIS 13-YEAR-OLD...

Candidate for mayor of Sácama resigned due to...

Wilhelma: Mashuri carpet is there

Imposing COP Arena “Escribano Óscar Harrison” is inaugurated

Payment of a million to young people for...

Celebration at Herrenchiemsee: 75 years of the Constitutional...

Poor WiFi annoys students more than a lack...

Quetta, explosion near FC check post, one person...

How does it sound? This would be a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy