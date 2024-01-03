Electricity network fees increase by 25 percent

Heidelberg. Households will have to pay significantly higher network fees for electricity this year than expected. The reason is the loss of the government subsidy of 5.5 billion euros for transmission network fees. The result is an increase in electricity network fees for private customers by around 25 percent. A three-person household with an electricity consumption of 4,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) has to pay an average of 103 euros more gross than last year. This is the result of an analysis by the comparison portal Verivox based on network operator data for over 90 percent of all households in Germany.

Network fees are rising sharply again

The distribution network operators had already published their preliminary electricity network fees for 2024 in October 2023. Based on this data, there was an average increase of 11 percent, which would have meant additional costs of around 48 euros for a three-person household.

These increases were subject to the federal government subsidizing the costs of the transmission networks upstream of the distribution networks with 5.5 billion euros. However, in the wake of the budget crisis, this subsidy was canceled, which is why the transmission system operators more than doubled their network fees for 2024. The distribution network operators are now passing these higher costs on to households.

So far, the increased electricity network fees have been published for more than 90 percent of all households in Germany. They increase by a further 12 percent, which means an additional gross burden of 55 euros for an annual consumption of 4,000 kWh. Overall, the increase from 2023 to 2024 is around 25 percent or 103 euros gross.

“Due to the abolition of subsidies for transmission network fees, we are observing a record increase in network fees this year. Given the high investment requirement in converting the energy infrastructure, we expect electricity network fees for households in Germany to continue to rise in the coming years,” says Thorsten Storck , energy expert at Verivox.

Strongest increase in Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia, lowest additional costs in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Network fees do not rise at the same rate everywhere. Consumers in Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia in particular have to expect high additional costs. A sample family is charged 122 euros more gross. Network fees are also rising sharply in Bavaria (+120 euros), Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland (+117 euros each). The increase is lowest in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (+40 euros) and in Brandenburg (+43 euros). However, the network fees here are already at a comparatively high level.

Changing providers offsets additional costs many times over

Whether the higher electricity network fees also lead to rising electricity prices depends on the respective electricity supplier. The price differences between tariffs are currently greater than ever. A model family pays an average of 1,758 euros per year for electricity in the local basic supply tariff. In the cheapest tariff with a price guarantee it is only 1,028 euros – a savings potential of 730 euros.

methodology

Verivox has evaluated the electricity network fees for households valid in 2023 and compared them with the final network fees for 2024 published so far. The average values ​​were determined by weighting according to the number of households in the respective distribution network area.

Network usage fees are charged for the expansion and maintenance of the lines. The costs for meter installation, reading and billing are also included. They are borne jointly by the consumers in the respective distribution network.

