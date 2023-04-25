Electricity prices fall to a new low – basic tariffs shock customers

Wholesale electricity prices have leveled off at a relatively low level in recent weeks. In the last 14 days, wholesale electricity cost between 74 euros per MWh and 179 euros per MWh or between 7.4 cents and 17.8 cents per kWh. Nevertheless, according to the data from the comparison portal Verivox, most customers pay electricity prices in the basic supply tariffs of the local suppliers that are well above the state price brake of 40 cents.

Electricity suppliers like E.ON justify the high basic tariffs as follows: “In order to ensure the electricity supply this year, you had to make expensive purchases on the wholesale markets last year. “We have cushioned these high electricity purchase costs for an above-average length of time and successfully,” it says.

But electricity customers do not have to accept that. “Almost everywhere in Germany there are currently offers for new customers that are well below the price limits for electricity and gas. Anyone who has the opportunity to get out of their current expensive tariff can significantly reduce their own costs and keep government spending on price brakes low. Changing tariffs can save up to 500 euros on electricity,” says Verivox expert Thorsten Storck.

Other experts also say that the electricity price also depends on the customers and that they can indirectly contribute to the prices falling by switching. “Of course, consumers also have an influence on the price level. Because the higher the switching activity of private consumers, the more likely an electricity supplier is to consider whether or not to go along with every wave of electricity price increases, says Hans Weinreuter, from the Rhineland-Palatinate consumer center in the SWR market check.