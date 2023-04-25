3rd league: SC Verl ends Borussia Dortmund’s series

Status: 04/24/2023 8:54 p.m

In the 3rd football league, SC Verl has ended the series of Borussia Dortmund II with four wins from five games.

On Monday evening (April 24th, 2023) the East Westphalians beat the second representation of the football-Bundesliga with 2:1 (2:0). Yari Otto got the lead from Verler (23rd), Maximilian Wolfram (45th) also entered the list of goalscorers. Guille Bueno scored the Dortmund goal (51st).

33rd matchday

Dortmund only stronger, then Verl starts

In the first quarter of an hour, Borussia Dortmund’s reserve made the better impression with the self-confidence of four wins from the last five games. As a logical consequence, Justin Nijnmah was given twice the opportunity to take the lead for BVB’s second representation. But first he just missed his shot (7th), then he went over the bar (12th).

After that it flattened Dortmund-Print off. Verl came into play better – and was more effective than BVB. Otto was left completely alone by BVB in the six-yard space. Before the break, SCV even increased thanks to Wolfram’s header.

Bueno’s lob gives BVB hope

The second half was a little quieter. However, only around the hour mark – immediately after the restart, the game had picked up speed. Buenos impressive lob to the connection goal for Dortmund gave BVB hope in the meantime.

In the offensive game, however, Verl continued to set accents, Wolfram and Joel Grodowski missed a double chance (56th). At the very end, Nijnmah missed the equalizer (90+2).

BVB II welcomes Elversberg, Verl near Ingolstadt

On the coming 34th match day Borussia Dortmund II compete at the leader of the table SV Elversberg. Meanwhile he travels SC ext to FC Ingolstadt (both Saturday, 2 p.m.).