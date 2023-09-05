Electronic clock structure withdrawn

After weeks of intrigue and monitoring, the enigma on the beaches of El Rodadero has come to an end.

Following the news published by El Informador, where the presence of a cement structure in the center of the beach that was part of an electronic clock was mentioned, and finally, a Bobcat from EDUS (Urban Services Company) He made his appearance at the scene to remove it.

The unusual structure in the form of electronic clock had baffled the inhabitants and visitors of El Rodadero, generating all kinds of speculations about its origin and purpose.

The EDUS Bobcat came to the scene to remove the mysterious concrete structure that had been the cause of so much curiosity.

Local residents and tourists who enjoy the beaches of El Rodadero will no longer see that enigmatic cement structure that disturbed the landscape.

