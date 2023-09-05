Home » Electronic clock structure withdrawn
News

Electronic clock structure withdrawn

by admin
Electronic clock structure withdrawn

After weeks of intrigue and monitoring, the enigma on the beaches of El Rodadero has come to an end.

Following the news published by El Informador, where the presence of a cement structure in the center of the beach that was part of an electronic clock was mentioned, and finally, a Bobcat from EDUS (Urban Services Company) He made his appearance at the scene to remove it.

The unusual structure in the form of electronic clock had baffled the inhabitants and visitors of El Rodadero, generating all kinds of speculations about its origin and purpose.

Also read: Cement enigma in the sands of El Rodadero raises questions

The EDUS Bobcat came to the scene to remove the mysterious concrete structure that had been the cause of so much curiosity.

Local residents and tourists who enjoy the beaches of El Rodadero will no longer see that enigmatic cement structure that disturbed the landscape.

Also read: Do you remember the enigma in El Rodadero?

See also  Petro orders the Police Director to strengthen the fight against corruption

You may also like

Alsterschwimmhalle fills 50-meter pool – opening in November...

In protest of their situation.. The unemployed doctors...

Remote Job Opportunity: Bilingual Spanish-English Interpreters Needed in...

The Spain women’s coach, Jorge Vilda, was fired

Xi Jinping’s Moves to Consolidate Power: Resignation of...

Kim wants to deliver weapons – DW –...

School entrance slogans and the question of values?

Delta Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing After...

The Bogotá – Villavicencio road is enabled after...

Promoting the High-Quality Development of Public Welfare and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy