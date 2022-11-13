Luca Cecchini, father of the world cycling champion Elena, was the exceptional mechanic of all yesterday morning in Piazza Unità D’Italia in Fagagna.

It was he who developed the citizens’ bikes for free in order to encourage the use of bikes.

The initiative was born from an idea of ​​Andrea Schiffo, councilor of the “Fagagna Voliamo Insieme” group, proposed as part of the project in favor of cycling, organized by the municipality of Fagagna in collaboration with the Region and Libertas Ceresetto.

“We have a consolidated relationship with the municipal administration – explains Andrea Cecchini, president of Libertas Ceresetto – and the initiative to promote the use of bicycles, in safety, is appreciated by the citizens, so much so that Luca Cecchini has performed numerous interventions”.

Also representing the association was Cristian Murro, technical director and former professional of Libertas Ceresetto, where hundreds of young cyclists and champions like Elena have grown up. “The aim of the project is to enable our fellow citizens to use the bike daily – notes Schiffo – and the next step will be to propose the installation of road signs that invite them to keep a distance of one and a half meters from cyclists, such as already done in Sedegliano and San Daniele ».

Schiffo also dedicated a memory to Silvia Piccini, a young promise of cycling, who died at the age of 17 in April 2021 after being hit by a car while training on the road to Villanova. «I thank the municipal administration for having followed up on this proposal – adds Schiffo -, now in its second edition and which again this year has received excellent feedback.

Fagagna is proving to be a friendly town for cyclists, even after the passage of the Giro d’Italia in May and the start of a stage of the Giro del Friuli in September ».

Satisfied the deputy mayor, Sandro Bello: “We have had excellent feedback from this day, organized thanks to Schiffo, the municipal offices and the Region, intended to raise awareness among citizens towards cycle and pedestrian access that should be valued as an alternative to the usual means of transport”.

Happy also the children who yesterday received a bottle for their bikes as a gift from Libertas Ceresetto.