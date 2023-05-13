Rennsteiglauf 2023: The winners in the super marathon and half marathon

Janos Kowalczyk is the king of the anniversary Rennsteig run. The trail runner from Stuttgart won the super marathon over almost 74 kilometers on Saturday. Steffen Justus from Jena came second over the long distance.

At 6 a.m. in Eisenach, more than 2,000 super marathon runners set off on the king’s route. Before the start of the royal route, the “snow waltz” was traditionally recorded.

The winners of the half marathon have also been determined: Roman Freitag from the Athletics Center in Erfurt was the first to cross the finish line in Schmiedefeld after 21.4 kilometers. He defended his title on the half marathon route. For the third time in a row, Nadine Hübel from Fulda in Hesse dominated the women’s event. The half marathon started at 7:30 a.m. in Oberhof.