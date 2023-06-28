Migrant trafficking, two Afghans arrested in France – Calabria extradited

In Fiumicino under investigation by the DDA of Reggio Calabria

(ANSA) – REGGIO CALABRIA, JUNE 28 – The two Afghan citizens arrested last June 6 as part of the “Parepidemos” operation coordinated by the Reggio Calabria prosecutor Giovanni Bombardieri, the deputy Giuseppe Lombardo and the prosecutor Sara Amerio have been extradited . They are 43-year-old Mohammad Younos Yawar and Mohammad Salim Ghafouri (53), held responsible for various reasons for aiding and abetting illegal immigration and for abusive financial intermediation. For both, residing in La Rochelle, the extradition procedures were concluded and they arrived at Fiumicino airport from where they were then taken to prison.



The investigation, which also involved two other Afghans, began in October 2020 when the carabinieri noticed Mohammad Younos Yawar who, with a van with French registration plates, was in Bova Marina near a reception center where migrants were kept in temporary medical isolation for Covid. The investigations made it possible to record the movements of the Afghan who, after having 10 compatriots on board, traveled the entire national territory. Before entering the Frejus tunnel, however, he left the migrants in the mountains a few kilometers from the border. Immediately afterwards the man was stopped by the Carabinieri of Bardonecchia and was the only occupant of the vehicle. On the back seats were some luggage with diapers and clothes not belonging to the suspect. Furthermore, the van was equipped with a compartment created ad hoc to hide people.



The abandonment of migrants, including some minors, in the mountains, in the cold and bad weather, led the prosecutor’s office to contest the aggravating circumstances of having exposed the people transported to danger to their lives. Furthermore, the wiretaps revealed that to save the migrants abandoned in the Alps, the suspect would have demanded to be paid before the journey.



The investigations demonstrated what the investigating judge Vincenzo Quaranta defined as “an organized transnational system which managed and ensured the clandestine and illegal entry of migrants into various European countries”. Each migrant would have paid 1500 euros to the suspects for transport. (HANDLE).



