Screenshots of a new leisure work similar to “Animal Crossing Friends Club” were leaked, and MiHoYo responded with a rights protection action | 4Gamers

As reported by China‘s Sina.com and other media, Mihayou.com, the developer of “Yuanshin” and “Honkai: Star Railway”, issued a statement in response to the recent leak of new work development screens circulating on the Internet, confirming that the unpublished information of its products has been leaked. , will launch rights protection actions to investigate relevant civil and criminal responsibilities according to law.

In June of this year, overseas media Dexerto was the first to report the screen of the new work in MiHoYo’s development leaked by Twitter whistleblower SipSipStefen, pointing out that the game style is a casual life simulation type, and compared the game style to Nintendo’s well-known casual masterpiece ” Animal Crossing: Friends, which has recently been widely circulated on Twitter.

is hoyoverse busy making their own animal crossing? 😭 pic.twitter.com/YJNV2fADbv — ace ♠️ light of foliar haver (@dainsleifhawt) June 21, 2023

Until yesterday (27th), MiHoYo’s official press release responded, confirming that the unpublished images of its new games have been leaked, which has seriously infringed upon the company’s rights and interests. and criminal liability.

