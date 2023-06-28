Pentax Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3634/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III Quater RG 14990/2022 proposed by Pentax Italia Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions.

Attachments:

N. 14990_2022 REG.RIC_.pdf (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Excerpt.pdf (PDF 16.3 Kb)

ricorso payback Pentax.pdf (PDF 0.50 Mb)

Pentax Public notice signed.pdf (PDF 278.9 Kb)

Pentax interlocutory application signed.pdf (PDF 348.7 Kb)

Pentax ADDED REASONS Emilia Romagna (1).pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Pentax ADDED MOTIFS FVG (1).pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Pentax ADDED REASONS Brands .pdf (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Pentax ADDED REASONS Piedmont (1).pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Pentax ADDED REASONS Tuscany .pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Pentax ADDED REASONS Umbria (1).pdf (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Pentax ADDED REASONS Veneto (2).pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Appeal Additional Reasons Pentax Sardegna 26.1.2023 (2).pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

