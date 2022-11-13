BALI – But really Nancy Pelosi are you convinced of coming to Italy to be a US ambassador? The question is circulating in American political circles, either explicitly or behind the scenes, because the surprising result of the midterm elections is shuffling the cards of the structures that seemed discounted before the opening of the polls.

The narrative so far had been that President Biden had left his representative’s box in Rome uncovered, after actually making two attempts to occupy it, to keep it available to the Speaker.