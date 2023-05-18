Home » Eleven criminals captured in operations
Eleven criminals captured in operations

Eleven criminals captured in operations

During operations carried out by the police in the municipalities of Cartago and La Unión, in the north of the department, eleven of the most wanted criminals in the Valley were captured.

The Secretary of Coexistence and Citizen Security of the Valley, Camilo Murcia, said that “we continue working for the safety of all Valle del Cauca residents. This is how, in an articulated work with the Valle Police, the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Army, eleven criminal actors were captured.

The official indicated that among the detainees is a man accused of at least four homicides and who was part of the Cartel of the Most Wanted of Cartago.

The person captured would be related to a homicide that occurred in October 2022 in the municipality of Obando, Murcia indicated.

More catches

The operation, added the official, also allowed “the capture of three aliases, who They had been systematically affecting the means of transport and traffic lights in Cartago and whose effects already amounted to $900 million.”

On the other hand, Murcia explained that in the municipality of La Unión, four people related to drug trafficking are captured and the illegal possession of weapons.

Murcia reiterated the invitation to citizens to report situations of risk, threats or intimidation to the authorities.

From 2020 to date, the Government of Valle has paid out over $3 billion from the bounty pool for information that has led to important arrests and the dismantling of criminal gangs throughout the department.

