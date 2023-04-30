Home » We have a new King of Piqueria Mayor!
We have a new King of Piqueria Mayor!

by admin
After three hard-fought days where competition and high level were evident, Julio Erasmo Gutiérrez Vega was the one who managed to occupy first place in the Piqueria Mayor category, of the Vallenata Legend Festival.

The new king is a native of the town of Los Venados, Valledupar. He is a lawyer by profession and from the age of seven he began singing and verse. Today he continues with his love and passion for traditional Vallenato music and proof of this has been the eight times that he participated in the festival without achieving his goal, however, in this 2023 he achieved first place.

“This is my year, this is the charm” were the words that Julio expressed with great emotion at the press conference after consecrating himself as the great King of the Piqueria Mayor.

Second place was occupied by Angel María González Valdelamar and Dilson Gabriel Hernández Arrieta stood out in third place.

