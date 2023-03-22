The Sparrowhawks of Togo face in double confrontation on March 24 and 28, Burkina-Faso within the framework of the 3e et 4e CAN 2023 Qualifying days. One misstep and the hawks can say goodbye to qualification

It therefore takes mobilization at all levels to manage to take points against the stallions who are in first place in the group.

The Minister of Sports, Doctor Lidi Bessi Kama adds his voice to this mobilization “The time for mobilization has come again so that together we can commune with our Football ambassadors, our Sparrowhawks, for the double confrontation marking the 3th et 4th days of the CAN-Côte d’Ivoire 2023 qualifiers. On Friday March 24, Togo will face Burkina-Faso in Marrakech and on Tuesday March 28, it will be the return match on the land of our ancestors, at the Kégué stadium. . I therefore invite us all to a patriotic burst and to the sacred union around our Sparrowhawks for the qualification of Togo for the final phase of this CAN in Côte d’Ivoire. »

She said in a note made public on Tuesday.

Les Eperviers face Burkina-Faso on March 24 in Marrakech and the return match takes place at the Kegué stadium on March 28 at 7 p.m. GMT