The Togo Sparrowhawks began their gathering this Monday in Marrakech, Morocco. Before facing Burkina Faso in 4 days, the group is almost complete. David Henen one of the first to arrive, spoke after the first training session.

The Sparrowhawks carried out their first training session in Marrakech on Monday. A session based on recovery in which 17 players already present participated. David Henen the Kortrijk striker in Belgium slips a few words after today’s training ‹‹With the coming days we must be positive to be able to take this match as important as possible. We said things to each other directly in the locker room. * we are professionals so we know that these are very important deadlines for us. We are here to take the maximum points >> did he declare.

He gives his ingredients to reach the end of the Stallions ‹‹We can manage to beat Burkina Faso by being positive, by believing in our qualities, by being men on the ground and not repeating the mistakes we made in the past. ›› he concluded.

At tonight’s dinner, the group grew with the arrivals of captain Djene Dakonam, Laba Kodjo Fodoh, Malcolm Barcola and players from Asko (Ouattara Moutalabou, Ouro-Bodi Harissou and Roland Amouzou). Loïc Bessile and Alaixys Romao are expected overnight while Samuel Asamoah will join the group this Tuesday

Tomorrow Tuesday, a double training session is planned by the staff.