Home News Elim CAN 2023/Burkina Faso VsTogo: David Henen ‹‹…no longer repeating the mistakes of the past››
News

Elim CAN 2023/Burkina Faso VsTogo: David Henen ‹‹…no longer repeating the mistakes of the past››

by admin
Elim CAN 2023/Burkina Faso VsTogo: David Henen ‹‹…no longer repeating the mistakes of the past››

The Togo Sparrowhawks began their gathering this Monday in Marrakech, Morocco. Before facing Burkina Faso in 4 days, the group is almost complete. David Henen one of the first to arrive, spoke after the first training session.

The Sparrowhawks carried out their first training session in Marrakech on Monday. A session based on recovery in which 17 players already present participated. David Henen the Kortrijk striker in Belgium slips a few words after today’s training ‹‹With the coming days we must be positive to be able to take this match as important as possible. We said things to each other directly in the locker room. * we are professionals so we know that these are very important deadlines for us. We are here to take the maximum points >> did he declare.

He gives his ingredients to reach the end of the Stallions ‹‹We can manage to beat Burkina Faso by being positive, by believing in our qualities, by being men on the ground and not repeating the mistakes we made in the past. ›› he concluded.

At tonight’s dinner, the group grew with the arrivals of captain Djene Dakonam, Laba Kodjo Fodoh, Malcolm Barcola and players from Asko (Ouattara Moutalabou, Ouro-Bodi Harissou and Roland Amouzou). Loïc Bessile and Alaixys Romao are expected overnight while Samuel Asamoah will join the group this Tuesday

Tomorrow Tuesday, a double training session is planned by the staff.

See also  Fog warning!From morning to morning, there is heavy fog in some areas of Henan, Shandong and other places, and local areas have strong dense fog

You may also like

LG Frankfurt aM: Exclusive prices for “Amazon Prime”...

This is neither Kashmir nor Shimla! This scene...

More than 33,000 tourists arrived in Santa Marta...

MDV wants to increase prices for tickets and...

What could happen if Donald Trump is indicted?

They ask for a solution to the plague...

China Life Insurance Yueyang Branch solidly carried out...

Germany and Taiwan step up research cooperation |...

Registration of a pension – how to complete...

Oil companies highlight greater investment in clean energy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy