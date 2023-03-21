Scientists found on the Norwegian island Spitsbergen, in it Arcticthe oldest fossil remains, discovered so far, of the ichthyosaur a marine reptile that inhabited the planet during the Mesozoic, between 250 and 90 million years ago.

The scientists found 11 vertebrae, belonging to the reptile’s tail, which would indicate that the animal was approximately 3 meters long, as published in Current Biology.

ichthyosaurs

The researchers explained that ichthyosaurs belong to a group of marine reptiles that evolved from terrestrial reptiles, moving from living on land to living in the water. The “age” of the remains found speaks of a specimen close, evolutionarily, to its terrestrial ancestors.

However, scientists have pointed out that the age and evolution of these fossils is not consistent with previous research. Apparently, these fossils speak of a reptile quite advanced anatomically and adapted to the marine environment.

Benjamin Kear, lead author of the research said: “The real surprise was that, after a series of geochemical, computerized microtomographic and microstructural analysis of the bones, the vertebrae turned out to be from a very advanced, fast-growing ichthyosaur, probably from warm-blooded, large (about 3 meters) and totally oceanic”.

The paleontologists explained that, faced with this new data, they will have to “start looking in even older rocks” and plan to return to the shores of Spitsbergen next summer.

