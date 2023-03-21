Home News Fight in San Alberto left one injured
Under medical observation remains Kevin Johan Gutierrez Velez, after suffering a stab wound to the chest in the middle of a fight in the municipality of San Alberto, south of Cesar.

The events took place in the Primero de Abril neighborhood, in a party, where a confrontation by intolerance.

The quadrant is informed by the community about a person asking for help, which is why they go to the place, managing to help the citizen who had sustained the fight “the authorities reported.

Kevin Johan Gutierrez Velez He was taken to the municipal hospital and referred to a high complexity clinic in Aguachica due to the seriousness of the injury.

The National Police did not report captures for this fact.

