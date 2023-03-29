It is with enormous disappointment that the captain of the hawks, Djéné Dakonam analyzed the draw of a goal everywhere from Togo against Burkina Faso. This meeting was part of the fourth day of the CAN 2023 qualifiers.

‹‹ It’s a big disappointment for us because we absolutely needed three points to get going again, but now we only took one point. The Burkina-Faso team showed again today that it is a solid team, a physical team so we are satisfied with the point taken ››, said Djéné Dakonam.

Currently last with 2 points on the clock, the Getafe player recognizes that qualifying for the next CAN for Togo will be a bit complicated: ‹‹ I can start by saying that it is a bit complicated for us. Nothing is over yet. We are going to work more and come back the next few months in good conditions and try to get this qualification in both games. ›› concluded the former Coton Sport player from Garoua.