Home Entertainment “Inspector Rex” master Gedeon Burkhard is with two women
Entertainment

“Inspector Rex” master Gedeon Burkhard is with two women

by admin
“Inspector Rex” master Gedeon Burkhard is with two women

Actor Gedeon Burkhard accompanied by his partners Sascha Veduta (left) and Ann-Britt Dittmar Foto: picture alliance

From BZ/dpa

The actor Gedeon Burkhard (“Kommissar Rex”) is in a threesome relationship with two women.

“It’s a real threesome, not just sexual, but a balanced and deep connection in all aspects,” he said in an interview with the magazine “Bunte”. He was “here not the big zampano who has two wives,” assured Burkhard.

His two friends Ann-Britt Dittmar and Sasha Veduta live with him in a Berlin apartment – and of course the three share a bed. With a width of 1.80 meters, it is now too small. “That’s the next task that Gedeon has to do,” said Dittmar in an interview. But no matter how wide it gets: “Someone else doesn’t fit into bed,” the two friends made it clear.

According to Burkhard, his mother, the actress and voice actress Elisabeth von Molo, also lives in the apartment. “You can’t imagine that my mother, who wasn’t always so enthusiastic about my friends, then fell in love with both girls,” said Burkhard.

Subjects:

Current Berlin celebrities

See also  Bridge's third-grade top-stream variety show has soared in popularity

You may also like

Renowned suspenseful sci-fi series “X-Files” is about to...

8 bathrooms decorated to inspire

Zodiac signs today’s fortune broadcast Thursday, March 30,...

Digital Lavander, from botany to architecture

inspirations to build your own

Apartment with vibrant décor in an iconic building...

Fish Recipes – Check out the best ones...

How to Make CheeseCake – Panelatherapy

Congonhas becomes the ball of the hour and...

SERASA covers Drake for non-payment of the fee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy